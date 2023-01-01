USB port

HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)

911 Assist

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Siri Eyes Free compatibility

MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability

email function

In-Dash Mounted Single CD

weather

7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface

HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system

satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition

Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer

Movie listings and Stock info)

2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states.

Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)

7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar

4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8" colour touch-screen display

enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio

SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices