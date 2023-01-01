$25,253 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 7 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10286013

10286013 Stock #: F54WC2

F54WC2 VIN: 2HGFC2F58KH008024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 100,702 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: Continuously Variable Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Redundant Digital Speedometer Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Additional Features Driver memory A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

