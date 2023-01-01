Menu
2019 Honda Civic

65,000 KM

Details Description

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SI

2019 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10465530
  • Stock #: 7680A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E53KH200625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7680A
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Wheel Drive, Remote Start, 2 Keys, Dual zone Climate Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Blindspot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Detection, Rear-View Camera, Navigation, Push to start, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel with Phone/Audio/Cruise Controls, LED Daytime Running Lights, etc.

Basic Info:
-Body: Sedan
-Mileage: 65,000kms
-Interior: Black Fabric
-Exterior: Crystal Black Pearl

Mechanical:
-Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4 Cyl
-Output: 205hp / 190 lb feet torque
-Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Trans
-Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive
-Tires: Continental
-Wheels: 19 Black Alloy Rims

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

