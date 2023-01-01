Menu
2019 Honda Civic

72,900 KM

Details Description Features

$29,408

+ tax & licensing
$29,408

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth

2019 Honda Civic

Sport Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$29,408

+ taxes & licensing

72,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10607661
  • Stock #: F577FA
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F88KH016098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned!
Good Condition!

So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features

- Center Mounted Exhaust
- Aluminum Sport Pedals
- Decklid Spoiler
- Power Moonroof
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- 8 Speaker Audio System
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Engine Start
- Dual Zone Climate

Safety Features

- Rearview Camera
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System

And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

