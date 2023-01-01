$29,408 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10607661

10607661 Stock #: F577FA

F577FA VIN: 2HGFC2F88KH016098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 72,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 3.24 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs

