2019 Honda Civic
Sport Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
- Listing ID: 10607661
- Stock #: F577FA
- VIN: 2HGFC2F88KH016098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally Owned!
Good Condition!
Key Features
- Center Mounted Exhaust
- Aluminum Sport Pedals
- Decklid Spoiler
- Power Moonroof
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- 8 Speaker Audio System
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Engine Start
- Dual Zone Climate
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System
Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features
