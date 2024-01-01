Menu
2019 Honda Civic

118,547 KM

Details

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

12036004

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,547KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F50KH007756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Platinum White Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24532
  • Mileage 118,547 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Honda Civic