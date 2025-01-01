Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Honda Civic LX Honda Sensing, Adapt Cruise, Lane assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Clean Title and yes the KMS are correct!! Rarely driven excellent condition! Also 4 Brand new tires, oil change, filters and wipers.! Key Features: Honda Sensing Safety Suite (Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep, Collision Mitigation, Road Departure) Multi-Angle Rearview Camera 5 Color LCD Infotainment Display Bluetooth HandsFreeLink & Streaming Audio Automatic Climate Control Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors LED Daytime Running Lights 16 Steel Wheels w/ Covers Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel Fold-Down Rear Seatback Eco Assist™ System We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report 2 sets of Keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time! *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

2019 Honda Civic

48,750 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

LX CLEAN TITLE , REMOTE STARTER LOW KMS!!

Watch This Vehicle
13128071

2019 Honda Civic

LX CLEAN TITLE , REMOTE STARTER LOW KMS!!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 13128071
  2. 13128071
  3. 13128071
  4. 13128071
  5. 13128071
  6. 13128071
  7. 13128071
  8. 13128071
  9. 13128071
  10. 13128071
  11. 13128071
  12. 13128071
  13. 13128071
  14. 13128071
  15. 13128071
  16. 13128071
  17. 13128071
  18. 13128071
  19. 13128071
  20. 13128071
  21. 13128071
  22. 13128071
  23. 13128071
Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,750KM
VIN 2HGFC2F53KH028133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 42587F
  • Mileage 48,750 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic LX Honda Sensing, Adapt Cruise, Lane assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Clean Title and yes the KMS are correct!! Rarely driven excellent condition! Also 4 Brand new tires, oil change, filters and wipers.!
Key Features:
Honda Sensing Safety Suite (Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep, Collision Mitigation, Road Departure)
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
5 Color LCD Infotainment Display
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink & Streaming Audio
Automatic Climate Control
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
LED Daytime Running Lights
16 Steel Wheels w/ Covers
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Fold-Down Rear Seatback
Eco Assist™ System


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2022 Kia Telluride One Owner | Warranty Remaining | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Telluride One Owner | Warranty Remaining | No Accidents 68,986 KM $43,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 X31 Offroad | New Tires | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 X31 Offroad | New Tires | No Accidents 101,898 KM $40,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q3 S-LINE | Quattro | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Audi Q3 S-LINE | Quattro | No Accidents 79,821 KM $28,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2019 Honda Civic