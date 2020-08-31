Menu
2019 Honda Civic

21,639 KM

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Si Coupe *Low KM - Local Trade- Accident-Free*

2019 Honda Civic

Si Coupe *Low KM - Local Trade- Accident-Free*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  7. 5809839
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

21,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5809839
  Stock #: 251221
  VIN: 2HGFC3A51KH220504

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 251221
  Mileage 21,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Get noticed when you pull up in this eye catching Rallye Red Civic Si Coupe featuring Honda's legendary reliability, lots of factory warranty remaining and a very long list of features! This 1 owner, locally owned & serviced was obviously well cared for and comes with heated seats, sunroof, rear view camera, navigation, Android Auto/Apple Carplay and a powerful turbo charged powertrain!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

