204-661-6644
This Local Trade 2019 Honda Civic Touring Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission.
It's loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!, Black Leather, Navigation System and so much more!
This Honda Civic is 20,835 kilometers below market average and has No Reported Accidents!
Honda Certified Details:
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
