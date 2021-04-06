Menu
2019 Honda Civic

10,091 KM

Details

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Touring | Sunroof | Navi |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

10,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863994
  • Stock #: F3X29F
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F91KH103280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,091 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2019 Honda Civic Touring Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission.

It's loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!, Black Leather, Navigation System and so much more!

This Honda Civic is 20,835 kilometers below market average and has No Reported Accidents!

Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

