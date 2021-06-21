Menu
2019 Honda Civic

35,526 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

SEDAN LX

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

35,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7390466
  Stock #: 85051

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, LX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

