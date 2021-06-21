Menu
2019 Honda Civic

25,504 KM

Details Description Features

$24,775

+ tax & licensing
$24,775

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$24,775

+ taxes & licensing

25,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7435220
  • Stock #: F44V6G
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F71KH037317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44V6G
  • Mileage 25,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
tilt steering
Floor mats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

