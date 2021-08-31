Menu
2019 Honda Civic

10,011 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport SUNROOF | CARPLAY

2019 Honda Civic

Sport SUNROOF | CARPLAY

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

10,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7594720
  • Stock #: F465J8
  • VIN: SHHFK7H4XKU302743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F465J8
  • Mileage 10,011 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2019 Honda Civic Sport Hatchback is powered by a 1.5L Inline-4 DOHC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!

This Honda Civic Sport only has One Owner Reported!


Honda Certified Details:

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 100 Point Inspection


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

