2019 Honda Civic

35,858 KM

Details

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX CARPLAY | HONDA SENSING

2019 Honda Civic

LX CARPLAY | HONDA SENSING

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,858KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7699306
  • Stock #: F47MNE
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55KH010491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47MNE
  • Mileage 35,858 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Leased 2019 Honda Civic LX Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L Inline-4 DOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control and so much more!

This Honda Civic only has One Owner Reported.

Honda Certified Details:

* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Floor mats
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

