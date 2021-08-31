$21,990 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 0 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7699432

7699432 Stock #: F47X1J

F47X1J VIN: 2HGFC2F72KH002415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47X1J

Mileage 81,063 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Engine Immobilizer Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Mechanical Temporary spare tire Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers Wheels: 16" Aluminum-Alloy Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 7" colour TFT centre meter display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.