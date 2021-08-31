Menu
2019 Honda Civic

81,063 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX | Sunroof | Apple Carplay & Android Auto |

2019 Honda Civic

EX | Sunroof | Apple Carplay & Android Auto |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,063KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7699432
  Stock #: F47X1J
  VIN: 2HGFC2F72KH002415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Leather Wrap Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Wheels: 16" Aluminum-Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
7" colour TFT centre meter display

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

