Sale $22,982 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 2 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7804071

7804071 Stock #: F48Y73

F48Y73 VIN: 2HGFC2F53KH010540

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48Y73

Mileage 29,276 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Exterior Daytime Running Lights Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.