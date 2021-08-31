Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Telematics

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist

Turbocharged Engine

Siri Eyes Free compatibility

MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning

email function

7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface

HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system

satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition

Audio Aux Input

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

4 Cyl Engine

Gasoline Fuel System

Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer