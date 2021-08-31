Menu
2019 Honda Civic

41,045 KM

Details Description Features

$28,439

+ tax & licensing
$28,439

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Touring | Local Lease Return | Low Km's | Remote Start | Navigation | Wireless Charging |

2019 Honda Civic

Touring | Local Lease Return | Low Km's | Remote Start | Navigation | Wireless Charging |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$28,439

+ taxes & licensing

41,045KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8020185
  Stock #: F4AVVN
  VIN: 2HGFC1F98KH104460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4AVVN
  • Mileage 41,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return! Low Kilometres! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Navigation System
Factory Remote Start
Lane Keeping Assist System
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Lane Departure Warning
Road Departure Mitigation
Auto high beam
Brake Hold
Wireless Charging
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Dual Zone Climate Control
Air Conditioning
Leather Interior
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Compass
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
SMS text message function
450w Regular Amplifier
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audi...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Turbocharged Engine
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
email function
7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface
HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system
satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer
2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

