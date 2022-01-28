$27,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 0 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8266227

8266227 Stock #: 25386

25386 VIN: 2HGFC2F76KH028077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,071 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.