2019 Honda Civic

10,071 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX*Heated Seats/Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/10,071 km

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX*Heated Seats/Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/10,071 km

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

10,071KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8266227
  • Stock #: 25386
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F76KH028077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,071 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, ONLY 10,071 km * HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Find Honda RELIABILITY and drive with CONFIDENCE in this ''Fuel-efficient & Spacious'' 2019 Honda Civic EX! Nicely equipped with HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, automatic transmission, air conditioning and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

