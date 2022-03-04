Sale $26,895 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 4 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8498315

8498315 Stock #: F4CG6A

F4CG6A VIN: SHHFK7H30KU303164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4CG6A

Mileage 12,455 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Low Speed Follow Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners HondaLink Emergency Sos Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front SMS text message function Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Android Auto Apple CarPlay HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, display audio system w/HondaLin... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 2 USB device connectors Siri Eyes Free compatibility Display Audio system w/HondaLink MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers email function illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Wi-Fi tethering and shark-fin antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.