$26,667+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-2277
2019 Honda Civic
LX Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$26,667
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9796642
- Stock #: F4XU9M
- VIN: 2HGFC2F50KH029160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4XU9M
- Mileage 33,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally Owned!
One Owner!
Great Condition!
So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Automatic Climate Control
- Tilt and telescopic steering column
- Remote Entry System
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Collision Mitigation Braking
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
And More!
Ready to upgrade your ride? Our pre-owned 2019 Honda Civic is the perfect choice. Come down to Birchwood Honda West to see how you can find your new ride!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.