$26,251 + taxes & licensing
6 1 , 5 6 3 K M Used

F53VHR VIN: SHHFK7H3XKU303169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F53VHR

Mileage 61,563 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Low Speed Follow Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners HondaLink Emergency Sos Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Redundant Digital Speedometer Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front SMS text message function Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Android Auto Apple CarPlay HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, display audio system w/HondaLin... Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs 2 USB device connectors Siri Eyes Free compatibility Display Audio system w/HondaLink MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers email function illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch Wi-Fi tethering and shark-fin antenna

