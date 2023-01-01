Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

59,364 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 10354743
  2. 10354743
  3. 10354743
  4. 10354743
Contact Seller

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,364KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10354743
  • Stock #: F584BK
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H5XKH105510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,364 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 76,961 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 96,157 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Camry LE...
 164,626 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory