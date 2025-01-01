$34,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$34,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25129
- Mileage 98,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend, Welcome to Ride Time's "Tariff-Dodging Extravaganza"! The new auto tariffs hit on April 2nd, but at Ride Time, we're fighting back to keep your costs down. We're committed to helping you navigate these new challenges and get behind the wheel of a quality vehicle without breaking the bank. Beat the Tariff Impact, Drive Home Savings Our pre-tariff inventory of 80-120 high-quality vehicles is priced to move fast. With most options still under $35,000, we're offering you a chance to dodge the price hikes that are already affecting the market. Act NowPrices Are Climbing Fast The tariffs are here, and we're already seeing their impact on vehicle supply and pricing, especially for cars under $35,000. Our current inventory was acquired pre-tariff, meaning these prices won't last long. If you need a vehicle, the time to buy is now. Flexible Financing to Counter Rising Costs $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC Maximized trade-in values to help offset the new market conditions Affordable, stress-free financing options designed to keep your budget intact despite the tariffs Reliable Quality, Ready for the New Reality Every vehicle in our inventory passes a thorough safety inspection, comes with a detailed CarFax report, and is backed by our Oil 4 Life Program. We're committed to keeping you on the road affordably, even as market conditions change. Don't WaitOur Pre-Tariff Inventory Is Selling Fast! Text NOW to 204-813-6507 Browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger While we can't stop the tariffs, we can help you outmaneuver them. Our pre-tariff inventory offers you a chance to secure reliable transportation at prices that may soon be a thing of the past. Act fastthese tariff-dodging deals won't stick around! DLR 4080 Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Seats, AWD, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Security (3-year free trial), Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, SiriusXM, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Crystal Black Pearl Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
