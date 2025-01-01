Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Honda CR-V EX AWD One Owner | Off-Lease | No Accidents Key Features: 1.5L Turbocharged Engine with All-Wheel Drive Sunroof, Heated Front Seats Remote Start, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control Dual-Zone Climate Control, Backup Camera Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels One Owner, Off-Lease, No Accidents, Clean Title Well-Equipped, Comfortable, and Built to Last: The 2019 CR-V EX hits the sweet spot in Hondas lineupAWD confidence, smart safety features, and everyday comfort. Whether youre commuting or hauling gear to the cabin, this one is more than ready. Clean History, Properly Maintained: Off-lease and accident-free, this CR-V has been responsibly owned and is in excellent condition. No stories, no surprisesjust a clean, capable SUV with a strong track record. Our Take: The CR-V is one of Canadas top-selling SUVs for a reason. This EX model checks all the boxessafety, reliability, and valuemaking it a smart pick for just about anyone. We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report 2 sets of Keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time! *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

2019 Honda CR-V

80,092 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

AWD| Sunroof/1 Owner/0 Accident

Watch This Vehicle
12725889

2019 Honda CR-V

AWD| Sunroof/1 Owner/0 Accident

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 12725889
  2. 12725889
Contact Seller

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,092KM
VIN 2HKRW2H54KH139362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39362
  • Mileage 80,092 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda CR-V EX AWD One Owner | Off-Lease | No Accidents
Key Features:
1.5L Turbocharged Engine with All-Wheel Drive
Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
Remote Start, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual-Zone Climate Control, Backup Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels
One Owner, Off-Lease, No Accidents, Clean Title


Well-Equipped, Comfortable, and Built to Last:
The 2019 CR-V EX hits the sweet spot in Hondas lineupAWD confidence, smart safety features, and everyday comfort. Whether youre commuting or hauling gear to the cabin, this one is more than ready.


Clean History, Properly Maintained:
Off-lease and accident-free, this CR-V has been responsibly owned and is in excellent condition. No stories, no surprisesjust a clean, capable SUV with a strong track record.


Our Take:
The CR-V is one of Canadas top-selling SUVs for a reason. This EX model checks all the boxessafety, reliability, and valuemaking it a smart pick for just about anyone.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2019 Honda CR-V AWD| Sunroof/1 Owner/0 Accident for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda CR-V AWD| Sunroof/1 Owner/0 Accident 80,092 KM $28,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T AWD| Brembos/1 Owner/0 Accident for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T AWD| Brembos/1 Owner/0 Accident 55,485 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Leather, Sunroof, Local, Clean Title for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 MINI Cooper Leather, Sunroof, Local, Clean Title 123,391 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2019 Honda CR-V