Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

20,523 KM

Details Description Features

$28,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,910

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | HONDA SENSING | LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | HONDA SENSING | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 5609448
  2. 5609448
  3. 5609448
  4. 5609448
Contact Seller

$28,910

+ taxes & licensing

20,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5609448
  • Stock #: F3AVUY
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H24KH115679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,523 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Lease return 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD is powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission. It's loaded with awesome safety features such as Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats and so much more! This CRV also has CLEAN ACCIDENT HISTORY!!

Honda Details:

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!

Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2018 Honda CR-V EX A...
 34,068 KM
$30,330 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX A...
 32,911 KM
$28,440 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot EX ...
 27,981 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory