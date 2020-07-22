Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

14,395 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Touring AWD | NAVI | LEATHER |

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

14,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5609454
  • Stock #: F3BARH
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H92KH146216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,395 KM

Vehicle Description

This low kms Lease return 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is powered by a 1.5L i4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Navigation with Voice command and so much more!

Honda Details:

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!

Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

