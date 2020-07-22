2019 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Memory Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.