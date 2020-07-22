+ taxes & licensing
This low kms Lease return 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is powered by a 1.5L i4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Navigation with Voice command and so much more!
Honda Details:
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
