2019 Honda CR-V

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Well well, look what we had come in. Bought this Honda Canada lease, now looking for the second driver. Honda CR-V do not last long on this lot.
With three brands we know luxury. So we know this is a nice CR-V with great features. We know the previous lessee very well so we have a story to tell. Needed nothing for safety of course, but we upgraded the wiper blades, did the oil change, replaced the cabin and engine air filters and now ready to go.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
