2019 Honda CR-V

17,418 KM

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L FREE WINTER TIRES

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L FREE WINTER TIRES

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

17,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6034455
  • Stock #: F3MUXW
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H82KH102840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Well well, look what we had come in. Bought this Honda Canada lease, now looking for the second driver. Honda CR-V do not last long on this lot.
With three brands we know luxury. So we know this is a nice CR-V with great features. We know the previous lessee very well so we have a story to tell. Needed nothing for safety of course, but we upgraded the wiper blades, did the oil change, replaced the cabin and engine air filters and now ready to go.

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

