2019 Honda CR-V

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
