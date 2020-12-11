Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

10,455 KM

Details Description Features

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX Heated Seats | Sunroof | Remote Start

2019 Honda CR-V

EX Heated Seats | Sunroof | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

10,455KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6343478
  • Stock #: F3PH6J
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H50KH137530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PH6J
  • Mileage 10,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2019 Honda CR-V EX 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD Lunar Silver Metallic

All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Remote Start, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Apple
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-XXXX

204-633-2420

