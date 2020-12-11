+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2019 Honda CR-V EX 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD Lunar Silver Metallic
All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Remote Start, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
