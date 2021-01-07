Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

51,300 KM

Details Description Features

$26,788

+ tax & licensing
$26,788

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2019 Honda CR-V

LX Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$26,788

+ taxes & licensing

51,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536718
  • Stock #: F3U1NV
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H29KH101115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U1NV
  • Mileage 51,300 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2019 Honda CR-V LX 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD Gray

AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Heated front seats, Speed control.

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

