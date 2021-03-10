Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

43,200 KM

Details Description Features

$35,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,870

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

TOURING | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

TOURING | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 6709784
  2. 6709784
  3. 6709784
  4. 6709784
  5. 6709784
  6. 6709784
  7. 6709784
  8. 6709784
  9. 6709784
  10. 6709784
  11. 6709784
  12. 6709784
  13. 6709784
  14. 6709784
  15. 6709784
  16. 6709784
  17. 6709784
  18. 6709784
  19. 6709784
  20. 6709784
  21. 6709784
  22. 6709784
  23. 6709784
  24. 6709784
  25. 6709784
  26. 6709784
  27. 6709784
  28. 6709784
  29. 6709784
  30. 6709784
  31. 6709784
  32. 6709784
  33. 6709784
  34. 6709784
  35. 6709784
  36. 6709784
  37. 6709784
Contact Seller

$35,870

+ taxes & licensing

43,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6709784
  • Stock #: F3VJ85
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H97KH107007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Leased 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD just came in! It's powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission.

It's fully equipped with features such as Navigation, Power Sunroof, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!

This Honda CRV only had One Owner and No Reported Accidents!!

Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 100 Point Inspection


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2019 Honda CR-V LX F...
 32,640 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 21,211 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 49,261 KM
$19,870 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory