This Local Leased 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD just came in! It's powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission.
It's fully equipped with features such as Navigation, Power Sunroof, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!
This Honda CRV only had One Owner and No Reported Accidents!!
Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 100 Point Inspection
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
