2019 Honda CR-V

52,128 KM

Details

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

TOURING | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF

2019 Honda CR-V

TOURING | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7235825
  • Stock #: F41J53
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90KH143511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Molten Lava Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F41J53
  • Mileage 52,128 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Leased 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Panoramic Sunroof, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!

This Honda CR-V has No Reported Accidents!

Honda Certified Details:

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

