Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

40,154 KM

Details Description Features

$27,921

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,921

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale

$27,921

+ taxes & licensing

40,154KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7435226
  • Stock #: F44VFW
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H23KH133431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44VFW
  • Mileage 40,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2018 Honda HR-V LX F...
 78,758 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 2,651 KM
$29,826 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX A...
 18,500 KM
$31,309 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory