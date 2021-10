Sale $34,122 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 8 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7756524

Stock #: F48FC7

F48FC7 VIN: 2HKRW2H91KH134168

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,832 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Trim woodgrain trim Convenience Floor mats Comfort Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Navigation System Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat(s)-Heated Rear Seat-Memory

