$30,494+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
LX Bluetooth | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$30,494
- Listing ID: 8665835
- Stock #: F4K16A
- VIN: 2HKRW1H32KH002722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4K16A
- Mileage 38,546 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda CR-V LX 4D Sport Utility FWD 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT
Honda Sensing Technology, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, 4 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
