$22,637+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Fit
LX w/Honda Sensing Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back-Up Cam
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$22,637
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Low Kilometers!
Good Condition!
Key Features
- Front Wheel Drive
- Apple Carplay
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Power Side Mirrors
- Adjustable Title And Telescopic Steering Colounm
- Air Conditioning With Air-Filtration System
- Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake-Force Distribution
- Electric Power Assited Rack And Pinion Steering
- Hill Start Assist
- LED Brake Lights
Honsa Sensing
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning system
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist System
And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features
