Clean CARFAX! No Accidents! Low Kilometers! Good Condition! Key Features - Front Wheel Drive - Apple Carplay - Heated Front Seats - Heated Power Side Mirrors - Adjustable Title And Telescopic Steering Colounm - Air Conditioning With Air-Filtration System - Brake Assist - Electronic Brake-Force Distribution - Electric Power Assited Rack And Pinion Steering - Hill Start Assist - LED Brake Lights Honsa Sensing - Collision Mitigation Braking System - Forward Collision Warning system - Lane Departure Warning System - Road Departure Mitigation System - Adaptive Cruise Control - Lane Keeping Assist System And More! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2019 Honda Fit

38,768 KM

$22,637

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Fit

LX w/Honda Sensing Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back-Up Cam

2019 Honda Fit

LX w/Honda Sensing Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back-Up Cam

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$22,637

+ taxes & licensing

38,768KM
Used
VIN 3HGGK5H55KM101168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Low Kilometers!
Good Condition!
Key Features

- Front Wheel Drive
- Apple Carplay
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Power Side Mirrors
- Adjustable Title And Telescopic Steering Colounm
- Air Conditioning With Air-Filtration System
- Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake-Force Distribution
- Electric Power Assited Rack And Pinion Steering
- Hill Start Assist
- LED Brake Lights


Honsa Sensing

- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning system
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist System

And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
40 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: display audio w/HondaLink next generation, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 4 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls,...

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels: 15" w/Full Covers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 185/60R15 84T AS

Additional Features

MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
text message function
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: display audio w/HondaLink next generation

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

