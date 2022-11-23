Menu
2019 Honda Fit

40,345 KM

Details Description Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Honda Fit

2019 Honda Fit

LX w/Honda Sensing Bluetooth | Back up camera | ECON mode

2019 Honda Fit

LX w/Honda Sensing Bluetooth | Back up camera | ECON mode

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

40,345KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9383518
  • Stock #: F4VG78
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H52KM100379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4VG78
  • Mileage 40,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
40 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: display audio w/HondaLink next generation, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 4 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls,...
Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels: 15" w/Full Covers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 185/60R15 84T AS
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Deluxe Wheel Covers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

