2019 Honda Fit

Sale $23,991 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 3 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9383518

9383518 Stock #: F4VG78

F4VG78 VIN: 3HGGK5H52KM100379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4VG78

Mileage 40,345 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) 40 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Seats w/Cloth Back Material Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Distance Pacing Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment Urethane Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners HondaLink Emergency Sos Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: display audio w/HondaLink next generation, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 4 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls,... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Wheels: 15" w/Full Covers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Tires: 185/60R15 84T AS Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Deluxe Wheel Covers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.