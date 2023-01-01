Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

30,666 KM

Details Description Features

$34,985

+ tax & licensing
$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport Hitch | Sunroof | Bluetooth

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport Hitch | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

30,666KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10011948
  • Stock #: F53AM4
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H21KM111106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 1,890 kgs
5.44 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio control...

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 180-watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

