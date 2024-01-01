Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2019 Honda HR-V

47,697 KM

Details Description Features

$27,263

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 11146531
  2. 11146531
  3. 11146531
  4. 11146531
  5. 11146531
  6. 11146531
  7. 11146531
  8. 11146531
  9. 11146531
  10. 11146531
  11. 11146531
  12. 11146531
  13. 11146531
  14. 11146531
  15. 11146531
  16. 11146531
  17. 11146531
  18. 11146531
  19. 11146531
  20. 11146531
  21. 11146531
  22. 11146531
  23. 11146531
  24. 11146531
  25. 11146531
Contact Seller

$27,263

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,697KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H30KM110330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5FTE8
  • Mileage 47,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 1,890 kgs
5.44 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 160-watt, 4 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio control...

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 160-watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L 51,333 KM $34,471 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Civic Sport 57,962 KM $27,283 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Chevrolet Spark LT 143,409 KM $9,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,263

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2019 Honda HR-V