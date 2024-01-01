Menu
Touring AWD| Leather, Remote Starter Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Camera, Navigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Zone Climate Control, Comfort Access, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Mint Condition, One Owner, NO ACCIDENTS!

2019 Honda HR-V

67,712 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V

Touring AWD| Remote Starter/1 Owner/0 Accidents!

2019 Honda HR-V

Touring AWD| Remote Starter/1 Owner/0 Accidents!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
67,712KM
VIN 3CZRU6H99KM104532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 104532
  • Mileage 67,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Touring AWD| Leather, Remote Starter Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Camera, Navigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Zone Climate Control, Comfort Access, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Mint Condition, One Owner, NO ACCIDENTS!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

