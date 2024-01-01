$28,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V
Touring AWD| Remote Starter/1 Owner/0 Accidents!
2019 Honda HR-V
Touring AWD| Remote Starter/1 Owner/0 Accidents!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$28,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 104532
- Mileage 67,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Touring AWD| Leather, Remote Starter Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Camera, Navigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Zone Climate Control, Comfort Access, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Mint Condition, One Owner, NO ACCIDENTS!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Security
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-669-1248