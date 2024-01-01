Menu
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!

This comes with (Auto Show staff please fill in details)

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2019 Honda HR-V

16,000 KM

Details Description

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda HR-V

Touring

2019 Honda HR-V

Touring

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,000KM
VIN 3CZRU6H98KM109902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10289WAV
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description



Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This comes with (Auto Show staff please fill in details)

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2019 Honda HR-V