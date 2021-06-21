Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

19,012 KM

Details Features

$29,423

+ tax & licensing
$29,423

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

Touring

2019 Honda HR-V

Touring

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$29,423

+ taxes & licensing

19,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7417034
  • Stock #: F44AH9
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H99KM105776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44AH9
  • Mileage 19,012 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
HD Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 180-watt
SiriusXM is only available in certain areas and includes a no-charge trial of 3 months

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

