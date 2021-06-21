2019 Honda HR-V

- Listing ID: 7417034
- Stock #: F44AH9
- VIN: 3CZRU6H99KM105776
-
Exterior Colour
Modern Steel Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
F44AH9
-
Mileage
19,012 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 180-watt
SiriusXM is only available in certain areas and includes a no-charge trial of 3 months
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.