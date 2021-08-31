2019 Honda HR-V

$27,991 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 1 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7799157

7799157 Stock #: F49138

F49138 VIN: 3CZRU6H27KM106752

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 13,115 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Interior Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Apple CarPlay/Android Auto MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning display audio system w/HondaLink next generation Wheels: 17" 2-Tone Black Aluminum Alloy Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 180-watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.