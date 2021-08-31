Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

13,115 KM

Details Description Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Sport

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

13,115KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7799157
  • Stock #: F49138
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H27KM106752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
Wheels: 17" 2-Tone Black Aluminum Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 180-watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

