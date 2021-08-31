2019 Honda HR-V

Sale $26,609 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 2 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7912164

7912164 Stock #: F4AG4J

F4AG4J VIN: 3CZRU6H37KM100006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 37,215 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 849# Maximum Payload GVWR: 1,890 kgs 5.44 Axle Ratio Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Seats w/Cloth Back Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Dark chrome grille LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 160-watt, 4 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio control... Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Apple CarPlay/Android Auto MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability display audio system w/HondaLink next generation Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 160-watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.