2019 Honda HR-V

Sale $34,252 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 7 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9782236

9782236 Stock #: F4YCTY

F4YCTY VIN: 3CZRU6H21KM101787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 34,775 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls GVWR: 1,890 kgs 5.44 Axle Ratio Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Audio input jack Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack Bluetooth Streaming Audio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio control... Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics USB port Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) 911 Assist Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control Siri Eyes Free compatibility MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability In-Dash Mounted Single CD display audio system w/HondaLink next generation 2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 180-watt Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.