$40,566+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES Rear Entertainment System | Apple Car Play
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
Used
56,663KM
VIN 5FNRL6H66KB502901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 56,663 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Tires: P235/60R18 103H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Media / Nav / Comm
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Wireless Headphones
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media
Additional Features
Driver memory
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
