Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Odyssey

111,435 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11564943
  2. 11564943
  3. 11564943
  4. 11564943
  5. 11564943
  6. 11564943
  7. 11564943
  8. 11564943
  9. 11564943
  10. 11564943
  11. 11564943
  12. 11564943
  13. 11564943
  14. 11564943
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,435KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H61KB513398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[White Diamond Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24328
  • Mileage 111,435 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2014 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT 120,662 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi RVR SE Limited Edition for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Mitsubishi RVR SE Limited Edition 131,593 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 GMC Terrain Denali 165,764 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey