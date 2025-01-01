Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2019 Honda Odyssey

103,177 KM

Details Description Features

$34,210

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

EX Locally Owned

12841873

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$34,210

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,177KM
VIN 5FNRL6H49KB513776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,177 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Distance Pacing

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Dual pwr sliding doors
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
HondaLink
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
2 USB device connectors
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
CabinControl app
Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer
MP3 Windows Media Audio playback capability
Wi-Fi tethering and steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

