Used
94,878KM
VIN 5FNRL6H82KB510611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10611
  • Mileage 94,878 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Odyssey Touring – Clean Title | Fantastic Service Records | New Brakes & Tires
Key Features:
Remote Starter
Touring Trim, Leather Interior
Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate
Touchscreen Infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera, Blind-Spot Monitoring
Rear TV with Blueray/Headphones
Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist
Tri-Zone Climate Control, Navigation
Clean Title
Honda Vac
Fantastic Service Records
Brand New Brakes
Brand New Tires


Comfort, Space, and Long-Distance Ease:
The Odyssey Touring is built for families who spend real time on the road. It’s quiet, smooth, and extremely easy to live with, whether you’re handling daily school runs or longer highway trips. The Touring trim adds the comfort and tech that make a difference without complicating ownership.


Well Maintained and Ready to Go:
This example stands out with excellent service history and recent maintenance already taken care of. New brakes and new tires mean one less thing to worry about and make this a truly turn-key option.


Our Take:
If you’re shopping for a used minivan, condition and maintenance matter more than anything. A clean-title Odyssey Touring with strong service records and fresh wear items checked off is exactly what this one offers.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Honda Odyssey