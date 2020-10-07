+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
2019 Honda Odyssey Black EX 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic FWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.
