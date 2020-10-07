Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

51,766 KM

Details Description Features

$37,880

+ tax & licensing
$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

51,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5982933
  • Stock #: F3N1FJ
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H40KB505727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,766 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Odyssey Black EX 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic FWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer
MP3 Windows Media Audio playback capability
Hond

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

