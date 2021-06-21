Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Odyssey

33,048 KM

Details Description Features

$37,639

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,639

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale

$37,639

+ taxes & licensing

33,048KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7393175
  • Stock #: F448HB
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H47KB511332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F448HB
  • Mileage 33,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Floor mats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat-3rd Row
Distance Pacing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 26,379 KM
$22,003 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V LX A...
 30,661 KM
$24,087 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 47,789 KM
$19,520 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory