2019 Honda Odyssey

Sale $37,635 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 5 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7524591

7524591 Stock #: F455BU

F455BU VIN: 5FNRL6H44KB511420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F455BU

Mileage 24,515 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Bluetooth Streaming Audio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) HondaLink Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 2 USB device connectors Siri Eyes Free compatibility Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface CabinControl app All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer MP3 Windows Media Audio playback capability Wi-Fi tethering and steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.